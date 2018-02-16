Kenya: I'm Ready to Die on the Gold Coast Course - Mungara

He might have competed in over 20 marathon races since his debut at Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2006, but Kenneth Mungara Mburu is yet to represent Kenya in any championship race.

That is why the 44-year-old farmer from Limuru was over the moon when Athletics Kenya named him in the marathon team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games due April 4-15 in Australia.

The father of six is a happy man after finally making the team for first time after he was overlooked when Team Kenya to the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games was named despite winning the 2013 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Mungara, who won the Gold Coast Airport Marathon in 2015 and 2016 before settling second last year in the same race, has 15 career marathon wins including Singapore Marathon in 2010, Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 2008 to 2011 and Mumbai in 2009.

Mungara will team up with the 2017 Copenhagen Marathon champion Julius Karinga and seasoned long distance runner Nicholas Kamakya, who won the Gold Coast Marathon in 2011 and finished fourth at 2012 Berlin Marathon.

"For sure God never fails you when you keep on praying. This is a dream I had for a long time," said Mungara, who is fresh from winning the Hong Kong Marathon in January this year.

"I thought it was a joke when someone called me from AK to break the good news. I thought it was still just one of those dreams and it took time to sink. I think God said 'you have asked for it and just have it'," Mungara told Nation Sport after Team Kenya's training in Ngong on Thursday.

Mungara and his teammates' selection drew uproar from some quarters in athletics that said the team looked weak. However, Mungara said he is ready to silence his critics with a blistering performance in Gold Coast.

"I have competed in marathon for over a decade now and people will talk," said Mungara. "In fact, the talk is good since I plan to silence them with breathtaking action in the streets of Gold Coast."

ENOUGH EXPERIENCE

Mungara said he has competed in Gold Coast for the last three years, winning the Gold Coast Airport Marathon twice and finishing second last year. "That gives me an edge since it's the same course that will be used and I know all its challenges," said Mungara. "What I want is just to hold and carry the national flag for the first time. I think it will be the best day in my running career and I am ready to die on that course."

"It will be payback time and I am praying for good health from God ahead of the big day," added Mungara saying his age is just but a number. "I am like that good wine which matures with age."

Mungara said he has managed to stay fit for long because of good training and staying focused. "I don't look at what my friends are doing but what I need to do to perfect my previous performance."

Mungara's team will be out to reclaim the title they lost in Glasgow to Australian Michael Shelley, who beat Kenya's Stephen Chemlany to second place.