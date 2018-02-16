Kenya: Battered Kenya Return Home After Woeful Show in Namibia

Kenya's cricket team returns to the country on Friday from Namibia after a woeful outing in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two where they lost all their matches to finish at the bottom of the table with no points.

In the playoff match for the fifth position at the United Cricket Ground, Oman beat Kenya by five wickets.

Put in to bat first, Kenya set a target of 254 for the loss of five wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Both Dhiren Gondaria (68 off 49 balls with three boundaries and five sixes) and Shem Ngoche (66 off 68 balls with five boundaries and three sixes) knocked half centuries.

Nehemiah Odhiambo (42 off 41 balls with five boundaries and two sixes), Rakep Patel (31 off 46 balls with two boundaries and a six) and Irfan Karim (17 off37 balls with a six) were the other batsmen who made meaningful contribution for their side. Bilal Khan (5/40) and Khawar Ali (3/48) were Kenya's main destroyers.

In reply, Oman reached the target, 257 with five wickets and 21 balls in hand.

Ali top-scored for Oman with unbeaten century, 112 that came of 142 deliveries with11 boundaries). Vaibhav Wategaonkar (67 off 65 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Ajay Lalcheta (28 off 36 balls with three boundaries, were the other batsmen who shone with the bat.