Ethiopia's 'Entwined' Democracy and Development

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's resignation was, on Thursday, joined by that of another regional leader: Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. In a televised address Desalegn said, "I see my resignation as vital in the bid to carry out reforms that would lead to sustainable peace and democracy."



Hundreds of people have died in a wave of violence across Ethiopia since 2015. Demonstrations in Oromia and the Amhara region, comprising the two biggest ethnic groups in the country, had their roots in economic conditions, political restrictions, rights abuses and the domination of politics by the ruling coalition Ethiopian People Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and especially the TPLF party originating from the small Tigray region, which had led the guerrilla war which toppled the military regime of Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam in May 1991.

A resultant state of emergency was only lifted in April 2017. At the start of 2018 the government announced the release of more than 2,300 prisoners, who had been jailed following the Oromia protests. The prime minister said at the time that this action was designed "to build a national consensus and to widen the democratic space". Formerly the deputy (and Minister of Foreign Affairs) to long-term...