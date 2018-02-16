Kenya: Malkia Strikers Star Brackides Agala Hints at Retirement

Veteran volleyball player Brackides Agala seems to have called time on her international career.

The Kenya Prisons blocker gave a hint on her Facebook page on Tuesday by stating; "Malkia Strikers, will miss you girls, all the best."

Sources within the team confirmed this development, adding that the player's decision has already taken effect.

She will consequently not be available for selection for the forthcoming World Championship games slated for Japan in September.

Kenya have been pooled alongside Kazakhstan, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Serbia and the Dominican Republic in the competition.

Brackides has been one of the outstanding players of her generation. Besides enjoying stints with clubs in Japan and France, she bagged several individual and team continental honours during her decade old stint with the national team.

She also captained the team for three years before handing the reins to current skipper Mercy Moim.

She will be remembered for her outspoken nature, and specifically for the outburst with the Kenya Volleyball Federation officials in 2015, which led to her temporary exclusion from the team.