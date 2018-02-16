Kenya: Governor Ngilu Summoned Over 'Burning of Charcoal Lorries' Remark

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission on Thursday summoned Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on allegation that incited youth to burn lorries transporting charcoal in the county.

The governor was ordered to appear before the commission on Tuesday next week for interrogation and investigation.

Mrs Ngilu has been on a heated campaign to end illegal charcoal business in the county.

However, her efforts against illegal sand and charcoal business seams to take new turns everyday as residents continue taking the law into their hands.

A group of young people from Mwingi have taken up the matter and they have been intercepting lorries ferrying charcoal in the county.

On Wednesday more than 100 bags of charcoal were burnt down in Mui, Mwingi Central Sub-County after a group of youths intercepted a lorry ferrying the commodity, offloaded the charcoal and put the bags on fire.