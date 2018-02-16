Kenya: Nairobi Gets a New Police Boss in Major Reshuffle

Photo: Daily Nation

Some of the senior police officers who have been moved in a new shakeup, from left, Japheth Koome, King’ori Mwangi and Samuel Kimaru.

Two senior police officers in Nairobi have been moved in a major shakeup of the country's top command.

Mr King'ori Mwangi, who was the principal assistant to Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua has moved to the police training college in Kiganjo as the commandant.

He is replaced by Nairobi police commander Mr Japheth Koome.

Mr Joseph ole Tito, who is the commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit will now take over the Nairobi command.

And Mr Samuel Kimaru returns to traffic headquarters as commandant from the Central Licensing Bureau.

He is replaced by Mr Nelson Munyi who now becomes the Chief Licensing Officer.

The anti-stock theft unit is now under the command of Mr Joseph Kodi.

Forty officers attached to Kenya Police are affected in the reshuffle.

More changes have been made in the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Administration Police, the other arms of the National Police Service and details are expected later.

Other key changes affected, regional commanders, General Service unit, the Presidential Escort, division and county commanders as well as the Traffic department:

- Philip Tuimur from Eastern becomes Director, Community Policing, Children and Gender Affairs.

- Larry Kieng from Coast to Director of Personnel.

- Moses Ombati from Western to Eastern in equal capacity.

- Francis Munyambu moves to Central region as the commander, replacing Mr Gideon Amalla who has been posted to Interior ministry headquarters.

- Mr Peter Ndung'u becomes Director of Planning from Nairobi traffic command

- New Nairobi traffic boss is Meshack Musyoki

- Jacinta Muthoni becomes Director of Reforms. She was Traffic Commandant.

- Mr Henry Barmao substantially takes charges of Operations directorate where he was acting director.

- Mr Julius Kitili posted to Western as commander. He was director Reforms.

- Noah Mwivanda takes over as Coast region commander, he was director of Community policing, Gender and children affairs.

Other officers posted to the ministry are Mr William Saiya and Mr Peter Mwanzia.