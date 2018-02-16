Kenya: Egypt Hammer Kenya in Wheelchair Tennis

Kenya men's team on Thursday got off to a losing start on the opening day of the International Tennis Federation's BNP Paribas Wheelchair World Team Cup African qualifiers at the Nairobi Club.

The home lads fell 3-0 to Egypt in their opening match to the disappointment of home fans who had gathered to cheer them on.

Kenya lost the two opening singles before also succumbing in the doubles match to their North African opponents.

Kenya's top seed Peter Munuve was first up on court against Tarek Abbas and despite putting up spirited fight in the opening set, he eventually lost 7-5 before Abbas cruised to a 6-3 win in the second set to put his country one up.

Second seed Collins Omondi was next up on the court as he attempted to level the scores against Mohamed Sobhy in the second rubber.

It was a topsy-turvy affair as both players displayed some wonderful exchanges to the delight of the fans. Omondi broke at 3-1 but was unable to keep the momentum as Sobhy rallied to win the next three matches to take a 4-3 lead.

But he was also unable to build on his advantage as Omondi saved six match points and hit four aces to lead 5-3.

The Kenyan was unable to close out the set due to a number of double faults and Sobhy survived to take the set to a tie beak which he won with a brilliant forehand.

Omondi had given his all in the opening set and this affected his performance in the second set as he was blown away 6-0. With a 2-0 lead, the Egyptians completed a whitewash in the doubles section as Sobhy teamed up with Aboud Aly to down Munuve and Omondi 6-1, 6-4.

MOROCCO ROUT EGYPT

Kenya coach Lawrence Karanja admitted that his charges lost due to their inexperience.

"Egyptians are well exposed and were therefore a bit better than us but we need to recover and ensure we win the rest of the matches," the coach said.

In other results, Ghana men's team beat Mauritius 3-0 as Morocco downed Tanzania by the same scoreline.

In the only women's match of the day, favourites Morocco saw off Egypt 3-0. Kenyan ladies will be in action on Friday against Egypt.

The top men and women's nation at the end of the competition on Sunday will represent the continent at the World Cup set for Apeldoorn, Netherlands from May 28 to June 3.