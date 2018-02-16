Kenyans Get Cheeky in Wake of Zuma, Desalegn Resignations

The resignation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and South African President Jacob Zuma has evoked a witty response from Kenyans online.

The two resignations hours apart sparked a discussion on Twitter about African leaders' penchant to hang on to power despite pressure to resign from their citizens.

Some shared a photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with the two former leaders.

A cheeky tweep suggested Kenyans could donate one of their presidents (Raila or Uhuru) to countries experiencing presidential vacuum.

Here are some of the reactions.

Guys are you sure I will hack it?

We are here as your examples, don't worry. pic.twitter.com/4IDu4nljKE

- SAM WA ESTHER NA MOSES (@SamGakunyi) February 15, 2018

We can donate one of our presidents to South Africa, yes?

So do we give them Uhuru or Raila?

- Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) February 15, 2018

Uhuru Kenyatta being the bad friend.

African Parent: "Hey don't associate with that boy, he is the bad influence." pic.twitter.com/w1Gs0ok8wp

- Sir Kris™ (@krispinnduva) February 15, 2018

Mugabe down

Zuma down

Ethopia PM down

Ata uhuru tutaangusha yeye @MigunaMiguna we are behind you to ensure the despots fell

- SHADDY (@zimbyremfamle) February 15, 2018

Robert Mugabe -Last seen 22/11/17

Jacob Zuma -Last seen 14/02/18

Hailemariam Desalegn -Last seen Today 14:40pm

Uhuru Kenyatta - Online

😂😂

- roi tueur' (@Lawi_Makori) February 15, 2018

Kenyans are praying everyday Uhuru to go, but their prayers are being answered in South Africa and Ethiopia 😂😂 #Ethiopia

- Abdirisan Göõñër (@Abdirisan08) February 15, 2018

Uhuru Kenyatta visited South Africa and weeks later Zuma resigns-

Uhuru Kenyatta visited Ethiopia and weeks later Desalign resigns

Now that he has the Midas touch- @UKenyatta should visit Uganda, Equatorial, Egypt, Guinea, Togo and DRC.

- HASSAN (@HassanGarat1) February 15, 2018

Desalegn: What do you tell them when they want you to resign?

Uhuru: 😂😂😂 wait a minute! Don't tell me you can even think of it. In Africa that is all they want; us to resign.

Zuma: Guys guys! Mine is even serious! They tell me everyday to resign!

-- Godfrey Babu (@lastbone) February 15, 2018