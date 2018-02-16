15 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyans Get Cheeky in Wake of Zuma, Desalegn Resignations

By Mwende Kasujja

The resignation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and South African President Jacob Zuma has evoked a witty response from Kenyans online.

The two resignations hours apart sparked a discussion on Twitter about African leaders' penchant to hang on to power despite pressure to resign from their citizens.

Some shared a photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting with the two former leaders.

A cheeky tweep suggested Kenyans could donate one of their presidents (Raila or Uhuru) to countries experiencing presidential vacuum.

Here are some of the reactions.

Guys are you sure I will hack it?

We are here as your examples, don't worry. pic.twitter.com/4IDu4nljKE

- SAM WA ESTHER NA MOSES (@SamGakunyi) February 15, 2018

We can donate one of our presidents to South Africa, yes?

So do we give them Uhuru or Raila?

- Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) February 15, 2018

Uhuru Kenyatta being the bad friend.

African Parent: "Hey don't associate with that boy, he is the bad influence." pic.twitter.com/w1Gs0ok8wp

- Sir Kris™ (@krispinnduva) February 15, 2018

Mugabe down

Zuma down

Ethopia PM down

Ata uhuru tutaangusha yeye @MigunaMiguna we are behind you to ensure the despots fell

- SHADDY (@zimbyremfamle) February 15, 2018

Robert Mugabe -Last seen 22/11/17

Jacob Zuma -Last seen 14/02/18

Hailemariam Desalegn -Last seen Today 14:40pm

Uhuru Kenyatta - Online

😂😂

- roi tueur' (@Lawi_Makori) February 15, 2018

Kenyans are praying everyday Uhuru to go, but their prayers are being answered in South Africa and Ethiopia 😂😂 #Ethiopia

- Abdirisan Göõñër (@Abdirisan08) February 15, 2018

Uhuru Kenyatta visited South Africa and weeks later Zuma resigns-

Uhuru Kenyatta visited Ethiopia and weeks later Desalign resigns

Now that he has the Midas touch- @UKenyatta should visit Uganda, Equatorial, Egypt, Guinea, Togo and DRC.

- HASSAN (@HassanGarat1) February 15, 2018

Desalegn: What do you tell them when they want you to resign?

Uhuru: 😂😂😂 wait a minute! Don't tell me you can even think of it. In Africa that is all they want; us to resign.

Zuma: Guys guys! Mine is even serious! They tell me everyday to resign!

-- Godfrey Babu (@lastbone) February 15, 2018

