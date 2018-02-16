15 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Machakos Golf Club Hosts KPA Series Opener

By Larry Ngala

Machakos is where the top action will be on the local golf scene this weekend as the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club course, which hosted the "King of the Course" year opener last month, is the venue of the Kenya Ports Authority corporate tournament.

This is the first in the KPA golf series this year. And like last year, the weekend event has attracted a huge field of 170 players, more than the nine-hole course can accommodate.

Though the club has hosted such big fields before, but has asked players to strictly adhere to their teeing off times. KPA managing director Catherine Mturi Wairi, who will be leading a strong team of directors and senior managers, says the event is being held to thank Machakos County customers who have been using the port of Mombasa.

PROS IN THE MIX

The big field includes some of the country's professionals such as Tony Omuli, Joseph Karanja, David Wakhu and Jacob Okello from Golf Park and local pro John Kiondo.

From Mombasa, besides staff players Charles Odoo, Terry Odoo, and Yobesh Oyaro, the contingent will include Nyali vice chairman and immediate past captain Jon Stokes, and his wife Susan who is also the vice lady captain at Nyali.

