Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Announces Major Breakthrough After Being Dumped By Babymama

It was a sweet-better experience for Tanzanian singer, Abdul Naseeb Juma popularly known yesterday as Diamond Platnumz as he announced a major breakthrough few hours after he was dumped by his South African-based Ugandan baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The sensational singer and WCB music label boss announced his plans to launch his music label branch in Kenya and asked his fans to tag talented musicians they would like to be signed under the label.

"As we are about to launch @wcb_wasafi Branch in Kenya... Please help me tag all the Kenyans talented artits, you would like to be signed under @wcb_wasafi , starting with this one... .. (Kama unavyofaham mwaka huu @wcb_wasafi tunafungua Tawi jipya nchini Kenya, Maalum kwajili ya kuendelea kunyanyua vijana wenzetu wenye Vipaji tokea mtaani.. tafadhali nisaidie kuwatag vijana wote wenye Vipaji kenya, akianziwa na Huyu... )," Diamond wrote on his Instagram page.

Diamond made the announcement few hours after his baby mama told the world on Valentine's Day that they have gone their separate ways.

In a post on her Instagram page, Zari who is popularly knowmn as 'The Boss Lady' declared that she was no longer partners with Diamond and that it would not affect the fact that they have children together. She said that she had ended their relationship and she could not compromise her respect, integrity, dignity and well-being after the multiple rumors of Diamond cheating on her.

Zari who broke the news on Valentine's day yesterday via social media wrote:

"Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in all sorts of media in regards to Diamond's constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my respect, integrity, dignity and well being cannot be compromised."

"We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn't reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too."

'I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I've been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters."

Zari had three children with Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga before he died last year, and she also has a boy and one girl with Diamond Platnumz.