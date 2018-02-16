16 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Two Police Officers Shot Dead in Kampala, Guns Taken

By Andrew Bagala

Two police officers attached to Field Force Unit in Kawempe Division, Kampala have been shot dead and their guns taken by unknown assailants.

Mark Habyara and another only identified as Police Constable Otim were attacked as they were patrolling the area.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the killing of their officers on Thursday night.

"The incident happened at about 8pm in Kizza Zone. Our officers responded to gun shots but found our officers lying in a pool of blood," Mr Owoyesigire said.

He said police were investigating the attack.

"Officers from the Flying Squad Unit and other units are on ground hunting for the suspects," he said.

This is the second attack in which police officers have been killed by armed robbers in the division.

Last year, armed thugs shot dead two officers and took their guns as they were escorting a confectionery truck that was collecting money from clients.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura recently ordered police officers to always move in groups to avoid such attacks.

"If you find any armed police officer moving alone, arrest them. Officers aren't supposed to move alone," Gen Kayihura said recently.

