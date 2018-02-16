Kenya: Wild Card for Obiri as All Set for Commonwealth Games' Trials

World 5,000 metres champion Hellen Obiri is the only athlete who has been given a wild card entry to the Commonwealth Games to be held in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to 15.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei on Thursday said the rest of the athletes will battle it out during the "Club" Games trials that get underway today at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Tuwei said the trials start with the decathlon event today at 11am while the rest of the events will take place on Saturday.

He indicated that save for the women's 5,000m where the first two across the line automatically qualify, the rest of the events from middle and long distance races and some sprint and field events will feature the 1-2-3 criteria. Tuwei said Obiri, who is expected to make the World Indoor Championships team where she hopes to reclaim her 3,000m title, is the only athlete who had requested for exemption from the "Club" Games trials.

The World Indoor Championships run from March 1-4 in Birmingham, England.

Obiri was due to compete last night in 1,500m at the 'Copernicus Cup' in Torun, Poland, the fifth leg of the 2018 World Indoor Tour.