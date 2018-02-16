Kenya: Ministry on the Spot as Africa Tourney Off

The Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) says it will call off next month's World Table Tennis Championships qualifier due to lack of funds.

The tournament was initially scheduled for March 1 to 3 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

KTTA president Andrew Mudibo disclosed on Thursday that efforts to secure funds from the government for the tournament have proved futile with Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia "elusive."

KTTA had initially submitted a budget of Sh20 million to the ministry for the tournament that will double up as the Continental Cup, but the amount was scaled down to Sh10 million and later Sh7.1mllion. However, the director of administration at the sports ministry, Harun Komen, advised Mudibo to "be patient since government procedures take time."

"I have been to Kaberia's office twice but I was kept waiting at the reception for several hours and still failed to see him. Kaberia never bothered to call or pick my calls," said Mudibo, adding that he has for the last two months been tossed from one office to the other within the ministry with no clear direction on the funds.

Mudibo said that he was referred to Sports Fund where he submitted the association's banking details only to be told the next day that Kaberia had recalled the funding.

"We were told the funds could only be released from the ministry since Sports Fund didn't have trustees or a board hence the transaction could have been illegal," said Mudibo.

"We have been told to check with the exchequer but all has yielded nothing."

Mudibo noted that they have started to receive some equipment meant for the championships including the special advertising boards that came two days ago.

"The special competition tables and floor mats are due this week. We have in fact booked for the satellite feeds owing to the live coverage of the event," said Mudibo. He said it was better they cancel the event then the country wait for hefty repercussions from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) including a lengthy ban since the country had confirmed to host the event.

"Already players and top continental and world officials have booked hotels and air tickets with ITTF having dispatched equipment for the event," said Mudibo.

"We know they have equipment that should be cleared at the airport for the championship but let Mudibo be patient. I am sure all will be well next week," said Komen adding that they are determined to host the championships.

Players from over 30 African countries are set to converge in Nairobi for the three-day championships.

It will be the first time Kenya is hosting the World Table Tennis Championships qualifier even though Nairobi got the privilege of hosting the Table Tennis World Cup in 1989.

Egyptian Assar Omar, who is currently the highest ranked Africa player in the world in 16th place, is among top players expected alongside Nigerians Aruna Quadri, who is placed 20th in the world and Segun Toriola.

Egyptian Dina Meshref, who is best placed African in the world in 39th position, and Nigerian Olufunke Oshonaike are players to watch in the women's battle.