Uganda: Why Fuel Pump Prices Keep Rising

Photo: The Observer

A fuel station in Uganda.

Fuel pump prices continue to climb and a top official at one of Uganda's big five fuel dealers has attributed the spike to company policy and instability on the international market.

The poisonous effects of the pump price spikes are starting to be felt on transport fares and in the cost of consumer goods. The official said fuel dealers need to balance costs throughout the entire supply chain, which eventually gets reflected in the pump price.

Last December, petrol traded at Shs 3,700 while diesel at Shs 3,000. This week, most petrol retailers are swinging between Shs 3,900 and Shs 4,000. Diesel is averaging at Shs 3,200.

"It is important to understand how fuel is traded. When fuel reaches the port of Mombasa, the volumes come in about four vessels," the managing director said, preferring to speak off-the-record.

"Each of these parcels [fuel from the vessels] might have a different price at which we buy it," he added.

"Also, remember, it depends on when the fuel is offloaded. I might offload my fuel after five days from the day the vessel docked at the port. Another player might take theirs after 10 to 15 days. All these factors have an impact on the price."

The replacement cost element appears to be a key contributor to the drastic price changes. With the replacement cost element, fuel dealers adjust their pump prices to a figure that reflects their costs of purchasing the next stock.

"Right now, it takes about a month for the impact of the international price changes to be felt in our retail market," he said, adding that "prices have been gradually increasing from December last year."

On November 1, 2017, Kenya Pipeline Company also increased its charges for each cubic metre of fuel (1,000 litres) pumped between Mombasa and Eldoret to $54.4 from $41.5.

To manage the pace at which fuel dealers can increase the prices of their products, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda set price caps beyond which retailers cannot increase their rates. Setting of price caps is part of a global trend by governments seeking to regulate key sectors and shield consumers from inflationary pricing by extortionate businesses.

Uganda, however, continues to remain a fully liberalised market, which, on some occasions, has hurt consumers.

In a statement, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), which also runs the Jinja oil reserve tanks, that are supposed to provide fuel during emergencies or when supply is short, said there were delays from Kenya due to a cancelled tender of one of the importers who deals in wholesale to retailers in the region.

Delayed commissioning of Kenya Pipeline Company's Mombasa line 5 that would supply fuel to neighbours like Uganda; an increase in international oil prices, and the cost of transporting fuel into the country were blamed.

But there is more to the fuel prices in Uganda - ranging from lack of regulation to suspected cartel-like activity, including suspected hoarding of fuel to manipulate pump prices.

Daniel Mushabe, an official at Mount Meru Petroleum, said foreign exchange rates remain key in deciding your pump bill. He said in December, the shilling was trading at Shs 3,630 against the dollar but now it is trading at Shs 3,650 per dollar, representing what should be a marginal increase of only Shs 20.

This, together with international oil prices which in January hit $70 per barrel are being blamed for the present high fuel prices. In December, international prices averaged $64 per barrel, the highest monthly average since 2014.

Paul Lakuma, a researcher, said: "The fuel business in Africa is concentrated. There is little competition in that sector. It's possible that the fuel prices in Africa don't reflect the marginal cost."

Vivo Energy accounts for the biggest share of Uganda's retail market. It is followed by Total. Both retailers have their pump prices around Shs 3,900-plus for petrol and Shs 3,200 for diesel.

In the budget framework paper for 2018/19 financial year, government has proposed an additional tax of Shs 100 on each litre of fuel to raise Shs 202 billion for road maintenance.

This will bring the tax paid on fuel to Shs 1,200 per litre which will likely keep the prices high. Fuel prices will have a direct impact on electricity, food, and taxi fares.

ELECTRICITY COST

Power distributor Umeme uses fuel to power its transformers. It is the same with Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), which sells power in bulk.

This, coupled with the appreciation of the dollar against the Uganda shilling, could see electricity prices go up in the next quarter. Diana Naisuna Nambi, the Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) principal communications officer, told The Observer on Monday, "Right now, we may not tell [the effect] until we see what the other factors' impact might be on power tariff," Nambi said.

Inflation rate, exchange rate, international fuel prices are specifically considered because they affect the cost of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, which affect the end-user tariff.