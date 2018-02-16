Kenya: Zoo Kericho 2-4 Gor Mahia - Kagere Stars as K'ogalo Run Riot in Kericho

Defending champions Gor Mahia on Thursday returned to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table after thrashing Zoo Kericho 4-2 in their rescheduled tie at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The record 16-time champions, who brushed aside Nakumatt 4-0 in their league season opener before easing past Leones Vegetarinos of Equatorial Guinea 2-0 in the first leg of their Caf Champions League tie last weekend, went up 1-0 through Rwandan star Jacques Tuyisenge on the 35 minutes before Boniface Omondi added a second after the break.

Zoo Kericho skipper Johnson Ligare halved the deficit with a thumping header in the 68th minute before Joachim Oluoch pounced onto a rebound to score the third in the 70th minute and three minutes later, substitute Samuel Onyango slotted home after goalkeeper Martin Elungat failed to hold onto Meddie Kagere's shot. Striker Nicholas Kipkirui scored his second goal of the season and Zoo's second in the 75th minute but the record champions had done enough to claim maximum points.

The win saw Gor, turning half a century on Friday, go top on six points - same as Mathare United but the Green Army have a superior goal difference.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr handed former Tusker midfielder Cercidy Okeyo, Joachim Oluoch and Bernard Ondiek their first starts of the season with the likes of Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo and Humphrey Mieno all missing from the starting line-up with the Englishman keen on their Caf Champions League return leg match against Vegetarinos away in Malabo next week.

Kerr's main concern from the match in Kericho will be Tuyisenge's first half injury after the Rwandan skipper limped off before the end of the first half and was replaced by George Odhiambo. Tuyisenge missed the first leg of their Caf tie with another injury in Machakos.

Zoo's defensive problems from their opening 4-2 defeat to Ulinzi Stars still dogged them in this tie, with the defence allowing Gor's attackers to run rings around their box. With Kerr starting with Okeyo, Ondiek and Philemon Otieno, reigning KKPL Most Valuable Player Mike Madoya, Geoffrey Gichana and Danson Chetambe had a difficult afternoon trying to run rings in the midfield.

The fluid Kenyan champs could have taken the lead in the 12th minute through Kagere but the Rwandan import fired wide from close range.

Gor continued with their purposeful play, creating several scoring chances.

But there was also action on the other end. Chetambe squandered Zoo’s best scoring chance thus far in the match - in the 22nd minute - a build up from a counter attack as he fired the ball over the post despite having beaten an advancing Gor goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji.

"It is a good result because as a team every time we want to score. I feel very proud of them,” Gor Mahia head Kerr said.

“They are a big team and so I cannot say that the results are that bad because we managed to score two goals,” Zoo coach Sammy Okoth said.