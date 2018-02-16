Seychelles: Vice President of Cuba Visits Seychelles As Part of African Tour

The Cuban Vice President Mercedes López Acea is on a two-day visit to Seychelles as part of Cuba's effort to strengthen its ties to the African continent, a press release from State House said on Wednesday.

López Acea met with Danny Faure, the President of Seychelles on Wednesday afternoon at State House in Victoria to discuss state affairs. The Cuban Vice President will also be meeting with Seychelles' Vice President, Vincent Meriton.

During her visit, the Cuban Vice President will also be looking at the ongoing bilateral engagement between Cuba and Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean.

"That comes primarily in the health sector," the press attaché in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Andre Butler-Payette told SNA.

"One of Cuba's biggest exports today is health care professionals in the forms of doctors and nurses. Seychelles has been a beneficiary of this service for a very long time now," said Butler-Payette.

Health is one of the main areas of cooperation between the two countries since the establishment of bilateral relations in April 1978. Last year, Seychelles and Cuba renewed their bilateral cooperation agreement in the health sector to bring Cuban medical health professionals to work in the island nation for two years.

Under the agreement, Cuba will provide various health programmes including primary, secondary and tertiary health care, prevention and control of communicable diseases and promoting healthy living. There are currently about 51 Cuban doctors working in Seychelles in various fields.

Butler-Payette said that Seychelles and Cuba will also be exploring other avenues for cooperation.

"What is important is to see in what other areas we can get Cuban expertise because they are very strong in various fields, some of which are important to Seychelles like agriculture and infrastructural development," he added.

The visit of the Cuban Vice President also coincides with the celebration of 40 years since Cuba and Seychelles established diplomatic ties.

Last year, Seychelles opened its embassy in Havana, Cuba during President Faure's official visit to the Caribbean nation.

Before coming to Seychelles, the Cuban leader visited Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Ghana.