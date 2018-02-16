Kenya: Gor, Leopards Mull Pulling Out of CAF Tourneys Over Funds

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are seriously considering withdrawing from their respective continental engagements because of lack of funds.

Leopards secretary general Oscar Igaida told Nation Sport the club did not have enough funds to honour their return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup's preliminary round assignment against Madagascar's FOSA Juniors in Mahajanga, some 400km from the country's capital Antananarivo on February 24.

Similarly, Gor Mahia's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda said the team is stranded ahead of their second leg clash away to Equatorial Guinea's champions Leones Vegetarianos on the same weekend.

"We need Sh10 million to take the team to Malabo. I don't know what I'm going to do," said Aduda.

"Our remaining option is to pull out," added Igaida.

"Officials at the Ministry of Sports say they are waiting for funds from the treasury. We are supposed to travel on Sunday. The advance party was to depart tomorrow (Friday)."

Deputy President William Ruto and Sports PS Kirimi Kaberia have promised the government will fund Kenyan teams on international assignments.

According to Caf rules, a team withdrawing from a competition will attract a fine of $18,000 (about Sh1,822,860).

"Apart from the financial sanctions, every club withdrawing from the competition after establishment of fixtures will be forbidden from participating in all Caf inter-clubs competitions for the next two editions following its withdrawal," the rules states. "In case of a withdrawal of a team, its federation shall be responsible for the financial and other consequences to be determined by the Disciplinary Committee."

On the pitch Gor Mahia carry a 2-0 advantage against Vegetarianos courtesy of their triumph in Nairobi last Saturday.

Leopards were held 1-1- at home by FOSA Juniors and face a tougher return leg.

Interestingly, these two clubs stand to make up to Sh55 million in prize money for making it to the group stage of the tournament, plus another Sh250 million for winning the tournament.