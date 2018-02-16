Sudan: Bakri Informed On Overall Situations in Blue Nile State

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Repubic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on overall situations in the Blue Nile State , implementation of development projects and progress of mining and productive activities.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Republican Palace, Wednesday, Governor of Blue Nile State, Hussein YASSIN Hamad who said that the meeting reviewed efforts of the Security Committee on finding appropriate environme4nt for different economic activities , especially the mining activity in a number of localities of the State.

Yassin added that the meeting also discussed free return of displaced people and refugees to the State.

He further added that the First Vice-President of the Republic directed Board of Directors of the Blue Nile Development Fund t hold meeting in March to prepare conducive environment for investors in agricultural and mining fields.