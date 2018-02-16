14 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Overall Situations in Blue Nile State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Repubic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on overall situations in the Blue Nile State , implementation of development projects and progress of mining and productive activities.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Republican Palace, Wednesday, Governor of Blue Nile State, Hussein YASSIN Hamad who said that the meeting reviewed efforts of the Security Committee on finding appropriate environme4nt for different economic activities , especially the mining activity in a number of localities of the State.

Yassin added that the meeting also discussed free return of displaced people and refugees to the State.

He further added that the First Vice-President of the Republic directed Board of Directors of the Blue Nile Development Fund t hold meeting in March to prepare conducive environment for investors in agricultural and mining fields.

Sudan

President Welcomes Five New Envoys

Five newly-appointed ambassadors to Zimbabwe yesterday presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa and pledged to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.