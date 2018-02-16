Sudan: CIPF Secretary-General Meets Ambassador of Australia

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Council for International People's Friendship(CIPF), Engineer Abdul-Monem Al-Sunni met in his office the Australian Ambassador. The meeting sought ways of consolidating popular relations between the two countries and cooperation in all domains, particularly in tourism , trade and exchange of expertise.
Ambassador of Australia affirmed importance of cooperation between the two nations. The meeting was attended by the CIPF Deputy Secretary-General , Zuhair Hamid Suleiman and Chairperson of the Sudan-Australia Friendship Society, proto-priest Filotheos Farag.