14 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: DDR Commissioner - Washington and Other Countries Are the DDR New Supporters

Khartoum — The Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-Integration (DDR) Commission has announced that new countries has joined the DDR supporters through UNDP, key DDR Commission partner.

DDR Commissioner, Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb told SUNA that he expected the United States would support the DDR program after meetings a delegation from US Department of Defense held with the Commission during which the asserted support to disarmament and community security projects at areas recovered from war.

Gen. Al-Tayeb indicated that the Commission is organizing a camp in South Darfur State to demobilize 900 combatants from armed movements , the Armed Forces and People's Defense Forces and that would be followed by holding an other two camps in South and West Darfur States in collaboration with UNAMID to reintegrate 1200 ex-combatants.

He underscored that reintegration of children arrested in Goz Dongo battle recruited by Justice and Equality Movement including children from South Sudan State is near to end, disclosing that Italy International Cooperation Agency is implementing water projects in some areas in Blue Nile State.

