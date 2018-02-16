14 February 2018

Eritrea: Massawa Plastic Factory Increases Production

Massawa — The plastic factory established in Massawa in 2007 is increasing production both in quality and quantity. The report was made by Mr. Mehari Segid the general manager of the factory.

Mr. Mehari indicated that the factory is significantly contributing in the national development programs by supplying varied sizes of water tubes to big agricultural projects as well as to municipalities of the big and small cities for potable water supply and sewerages.

Pointing out that the factory also recycles worn out plastics, Mr. Mehari called on the public to collect used plastics and supply the factory.

He further stated that the majority of the employees of the factory are youth and that gives due focus in transferring experience and capacity development of the youth.

