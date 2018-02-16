Eritrea: Youth Trained in Various Skills

Mendefera — Training on various skills was provided to 75 youth in the sub-zones of Emni-Haili and Adi-Quala.

The training that was provided from 2 to 4 months included practical and theoretical training in bee and poultry farming and beauty saloon.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony conducted on 15 February, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Southern region, Mr. Girmai Gebru said that the training is in continuation of the effort being exerted to enhance the capacity of the youth.

The administrator of the Emni-Haili sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Mekonnen on his part called on the trainees to practically apply the training they received in improving their lives. He also expressed readiness that the sub-zonal administration will stand alongside them in all their endeavors.