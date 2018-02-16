Eritrea: Successful Potable Water Supply Project

Asmara — The residents of the Emba-Derho administrative area with the support of the Government have conducted successful potable water supply project, according to Mr. Teklit Berhe, administrator of the administrative area.

Mr. Teklit indicated the project included digging of two water wells, installing over one km of water pipelines as well as construction of 13 distributing centers. He also expressed appreciation of the strong involvement of the residents and the Government for providing machinery assistance.

The residents on their part said that the project beyond alleviating the existed problem will have significant contribution in ensuring the health of the residents. They also commended all those that participated in the success of the project.