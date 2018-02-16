14 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ousman Turning Heads With Two-Goal Feat

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Ousman Manneh over the weekend gave fans a reminder of the talent he can be when he scored a brace.

The 20-year-old striker, also a refugee-turned Gambian footballer, was Werder Bremen's go-to-guy but the Bundesliga club's reserves side -plying their trade in the German third tier - let their 2-0 cushion slip.

Manneh slammed in the opening goal after 20 minutes prior to netting in a second in the 68th minute. But Wiehen Wie Sbaden equalised to force a final two-all stalemate, halving the deficit in the 88th minute before adding the second in extra-time.

The goals are Ousman's fifth of the season in twelve matches as second-from-bottom Werder's woes in the league continues.

