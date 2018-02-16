14 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Youth Ambassador to Organize Artistic Night

By Kebba Af Touray

As the country prepares to celebrate 53 years of nationhood, the Ambassador of Youth and Sports Mr. Oko Drammeh, is gearing up for a grand spectacular performance by the country's and foreign artists. This according to Mr. Drammeh, is meant to improve the infrastructure in music, dance and theater.

Mr. Drammeh said the event will provide a unique opportunity for artists, especially legends such as Oussou Njie Senior and Idrissa Dioup of Senegal among others from around the continent, to perform and showcase their talents.

"This will help us greatly and it will provide a platform for our artists to showcase their talents and strengthen bilateral relations between countries in the sub-region through artistic work and help develop the arts and culture industry", he said.

He cited that this will promote jobs and the income earnings of the youth, improve their quality of training and stimulate them on national development through leveraging opportunities in the media, entertainment and creative arts, and that they will be able to nurture the talents and skills of the country's talented ones; that the youth constitute more than half of the nation's population and are the future leaders.

Mr. Drammeh said "Soto Koto" have decided to support youth and culture of the country by using capacity to stage a series of events in the City of Banjul this year; that in the creative arts they want to create a music scene and Art in Banjul for the promotion of jobs and income for youth within the City.

He emphasized that for the next five years, he will focus on improving the infrastructure in Music, Dance and Theater within the length and breadth of the country, whilst continuing to work on improving the quality of training for youth in music.

