14 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hot-Shot Alagie Sosseh Inks Deal in Sweden

By Sulayman Bah

It's yet another fresh start to life in Sweden for Gambia international Alagie Sosseh after switching clubs there, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 30-year-old had commentators running out of superlatives last season with his impressive showings in which he scored fifteen league goals for Akropolis.

The 15-goal feat in the third tier in Sweden, his biggest goal return per season, made him the second highest scoring Gambian player in 2017 behind Bubacarr Trawally who netted on 18 occasions in the Chinese Super League.

Alagie, last playing for Gambia September 2016, single-handedly spearheaded Akropolis' promotion push to the second tier.

However, having seen the fires of Akprolois' promotion drive put out, Sosseh has decided to move on, joining a more ambitious Assyriska FF in the same third tier league.

His transfer sees him reunite with his 24-year-old brother Sal Jabarteh who also signed a deal with the team until end of the soon-to-start season.

Jabarteh, a one-time trialist with Ajax in Holland, becomes the third Gambian to ever be included in Assyriskas' books after Aziz Corr Nyang Jr and defender Muhammed Mbye.

