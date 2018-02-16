15 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Drop One Place in FIFA Rankings

By Vincent Opiyo

Kenya moved one place down to 106th in the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

The Paul Put-led Harambee Stars were inactive last month as other African nations battled for the Africa Nations Championship in Morocco.

Kenya now sits in position 106 globally and 26th on the continent from 105 and 25 respectively occupied last month.

Neighbours Uganda dropped five places to 78th owing to their poor show at the just concluded Africa Nations Championship (Chan). The side, now coached by French Didier Desabre sit 17th in Africa and tops the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) region followed by Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi and Tanzania.

Zdravko Logarusic-led Sudan, who finished third in the Chan tourney earlier in the month, moved six places up to position 118 globally and 32nd on the continent.

Tunusia, Senegal, DR Congo, Chan champions Morocco and Egypt complete the best five on the continent.

