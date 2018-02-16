Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Al-Sadig Al-Hadi

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed reviewed, Wednesday, with the Chairman of the Umma Party, Dr. Al-Sadig Al-Hadi the developments of the political and economic situations in the country, means of implementation of the National Dialogue's outcomes in the center and the states and the ongoing efforts for ending war in the Two Areas through negotiations.

The Chairman of Umma Party in Khartoum, Hassan Ismail who attended the meeting, said the two sides assured the necessity for working out a road map for the political theater to realize stability and national accord.