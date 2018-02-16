14 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: GIAD Group Embarks On Indigenization of Automotive Filters Industry

Khartoum — GIAD Industrial Group has embarked on indigenization of the automotive filter industry in Sudan with a production capacity of 6,000 oil filters, 3,000 air filters and 3,000 air conditioning filters per day.

The Director of the Automotive Filters Factory at the GIAD Group Dr. Al-Sayid Al-Nour Ali said, in statement to SUNA, that the factory was established in 2016 with high quality technology and Korean raw materials targeting indigenization of filter industry, provision of hard currency and creation of new jobs, stressing their commitment to the international standards in the manufacture of filters as well as the instructions of the environment, health and safety.

Dr. Ali said that the Sudanese market was promising and the factory covers large part of the filter orders, adding that their participation in the Khartoum International Fair gave them the opportunity to introduce the new product and cover the gaps in the Sudanese market, revealing that a number of interested parties expressed their desire to export these products to the countries of Ethiopia and Yemen.

The Director of the GIAD Automotive Filters Factory explained that they have been seeking to establish distribution centers in the states at reasonable prices and high quality, explaining that the existing filter products are for the small cars, pointing out to their plans for producing the filters of trucks, buses and heavy equipment in the future.

