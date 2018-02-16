Sudan: Hassbo Briefed On Procedures for Transforming Al-Bashir Medical City Into a Free Zone

Khartoum — Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman, reviewed, Wednesday, the procedures for transforming al-Bashir Medical City into a free zone.
This came when the VP met, in his office , at the Republican Palace, Osama Faisal, Minister of State at the Ministry of Investment, who explained that the Vice- President of the Republic gave directives for completion of the procedures of this important project, which will contribute to the health sector in terms of provision of medical services.
Faisal said that the procedures will be completed in cooperation with the Higher Council for Free Zones and Markets.