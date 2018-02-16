Sudan: Hassbo Briefed On Procedures for Transforming Al-Bashir Medical City Into a Free Zone

Five newly-appointed ambassadors to Zimbabwe yesterday presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa and pledged to… Read more »

Faisal said that the procedures will be completed in cooperation with the Higher Council for Free Zones and Markets.

This came when the VP met, in his office , at the Republican Palace, Osama Faisal, Minister of State at the Ministry of Investment, who explained that the Vice- President of the Republic gave directives for completion of the procedures of this important project, which will contribute to the health sector in terms of provision of medical services.

