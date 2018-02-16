Sudan: Trade Minister Announces Resumption of Exchange of Goods and Services Between White Nile State and South Sudan

Kosti — The Minister of Trade Hatem Al-Sari has announced resumption of border trade and the exchange of goods and services between the White Nile State and the State of Southern Sudan in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic and the outcome of the national dialogue.

This came during his visit to the White Nile State Tuesday heading a delegation including the Director of the Sudanese Customs Authority, the Director General of the Sudanese Organization for Standardization and Metrology, the Union of Employers and the Chamber of Commerce, where the delegation were received by the Wali (governor) of the White Nile State Dr. Abdul-Hamid Musa Kasha and the members of his government and the security committee in the state.

The Minister of Commerce said, in statement to the press at Joda Crossing at the borders with the South Sudan, that the opening of the crossings would bring a number of benefits including the reduction of smuggling of goods, the development of economic resources and the control of the trade movement between the two countries besides the actual contribution to the stability of the border trade movement and revenues collection.

The Minister of Trade stressed that the trade ministry would make the necessary arrangements with the White Nile State to facilitate the trade movement through the single window, adding that the trade exchange will contribute to strengthening the friendly relations between Sudan and South Sudan and achieving security and stability and solving outstanding political, security and economic issues between the two countries.

For his part, the Wali (governor) of the White Nile State said that the resumption of trade between the White Nile State and the Southern Sudan would consolidate the mutual interests between the two peoples, warning of smuggling of goods and violation of the legal procedures, stressing the provision of security services to prevent smuggling.

The Director General of the Sudanese Customs Authority Maj. Police Dr. Bashir Al-Tahir Bashir asserted readiness of his authority to swiftly complete the customs procedures to facilitate the movement of trade, pointing out that there are no fees on the movement of export trade, revealing that the Customs Department will regulate the procedures in a manner that preserves rights in the trade process.