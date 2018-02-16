14 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Meets Governor of Central Darfur

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh was briefed, Wednesday, on security, social and economic situations, in Central Darfur State, especially, the incidents in Hesseheisa Camp and the outcomes of the investigation Committee, in this connection.

This came when the FVP met, the Governor of the State, Jaffar Abdul Hakam who said following the meeting that he presented a detailed report on the precautionary measure taken by his government on stability of economic situations in the state.

He outlined that he, also briefed General Saleh on the situations in Nertitti area, in West Jebel Marrah Locality.

