Sudan: Assembly External Committee Reviews Sudan-Turkey Relations

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Assembly External Committee, Mohammed Mukhtar has reviewed with the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Neziroglu, the relations between Sudan and Turkey which he described as 'distinguished', lauding the efforts being exerted to develop them further.

Mukhtar briefed the ambassador on outcomes of the national dialogue, referring to number of the parties participating in the National Accord Government and the state and local government systems.

The meeting also, touched on means for cooperation in training and investment fields.