14 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly External Committee Reviews Sudan-Turkey Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Assembly External Committee, Mohammed Mukhtar has reviewed with the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Neziroglu, the relations between Sudan and Turkey which he described as 'distinguished', lauding the efforts being exerted to develop them further.

Mukhtar briefed the ambassador on outcomes of the national dialogue, referring to number of the parties participating in the National Accord Government and the state and local government systems.

The meeting also, touched on means for cooperation in training and investment fields.

Sudan

President Welcomes Five New Envoys

Five newly-appointed ambassadors to Zimbabwe yesterday presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa and pledged to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.