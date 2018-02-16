Sudan: Cabinet Organizes Forum On Demographic Return

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in collaboration with Ministry of Welfare and Social Security organized, Wednesday its regular Forum on" Demographic Return in Sudan under the motto' Population Opportunity a Window for Achieving Development".

The Forum was attended by Ministers and Secretary-General of the National Population Council , Dr Lemya Abdul-Ghafar and a number of experts.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer addressed the opening sitting and affirmed commitment of the Ministry to follow up and implement the forum recommendations.

Minister of Welfare and Social Security, Mashaer Al-Dawalab indicated to importance of population indicators in development planning in the country , commending role of the National Population Council and its efforts on achievement of sustainable development and management of migration issues.

Minister of Youth and Sport, Dr Abdul-Karim Musa said the bases of demographic return represented in education, public health and employment , disclosing that the Ministry has adopted concept of "Youth Economies " for increasing production and productivity.

It is to be noted that the Forum reviewed two working papers , one about the demographic return in Sudan and the other on the Demographic return, International Experiences presented by Dr Lemya Abdul-Ghafar, National Population Council Secretary -General.