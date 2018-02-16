Sudan: Ministry of Intl Cooperation, EU Affirms Importance of Coordination and Consultation On Projects

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has stressed the importance of consultation and coordination with the relevant ministries to determine priorities for projects and programs and ways to implement them in the framework of the new grant of the European Union (EU) for Sudan amounting to 60 million euros.

This came during a meeting at his office in the ministry Wednesday with the Head of the EU Mission to Sudan Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, where he expressed appreciation for the support EU has remained providing to Sudan in the field of economic development, revealing existence projects prepared by the concerned ministries for education, health, food security and animal resources as well as livelihood, gum Arabic producers and provision of technical assistance to the private sector.

For his part, EU Ambassador stressed EU keenness to coordinate and consult with the Ministry of International Cooperation and the concerned bodies to crystallize visions on future projects, referring to the meetings of the technical committees that took place between the two sides, underscoring the need to form steering committees and technical committees to follow up the projects as well as the joint field visits to the states.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed to continue efforts, joint cooperation and continuous coordination between the two sides to enhance cooperation between the Sudan and the European Union. Technical committees were formed by the concerned department at the ministry and the European Union to build a genuine partnership with the European Union regarding the foreign aid.