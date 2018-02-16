Somalia: Two Kenyan Al-Shabaab Fighters Executed for Spying for KDF

Somalia al-Shabab Americans Defect

Two Kenyans have been executed by al Shabaab fighters for allegedly spying for Somalia and Kenyan intelligence services in Kunyo Barrow town, Lower Shabelle region.

Hassan Yussuf and Mohamed Hassan from Marsabit county were executed by dagger-wielding militants on February 12.

Security sources said the militia forcefully gathered locals to witness the killings which they had announced earlier on Saturday using vehicle-mounted loudspeakers.

The locals in the area have witnessed regular executions carried out by the al Qaeda-linked terror group. The terrorists kill those found guilty mainly by firing squad, throat slitting and stoning.

The foreign al Shabaab fighters, mainly from Kenya, have witnessed rampant executions by the group who accuse them of being moles.

So far, more than 20 Kenyans have been executed. They include Jared Mokaya, Faraj Abdulmajid, Ahmed Yusuf, Ahmed Nur, Abdi Osoble, Abdullah Talal and Hashim Othman.

Last year, the militants publicly beheaded four men accused of spying.

The group confirmed the executions which took place after the men were found guilty by an al Shabaab court in Jamame district of Lower Jubba region, some 70 km (43 miles) north of Kismayu.

Al Shabaab fighters have carried out many attacks in Kenya in retaliation to the contribution of Kenya Defence Forces soldiers to the African Union Mission in Somalia.