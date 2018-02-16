Sudan: River-Based Transport to Resume Between White Nile State and South Sudan

Kosti — River-based transport between Sudan and South Sudan is set to resume. The government started preparing the river-based means of transport in order to resume trade with South Sudan after a republican decree to open trade with the border countries.

Yasin Humeida, the chairman of the Nile River Transport Company and Secretary-General of the Chamber of Commerce, announced the readiness of the river transportation means to resume traffic and transportation of goods, commodities and passengers.

Yesterday he said in a press statement in Kosti in White Nile state that the Nile River Transport Company is in the process of signing a contract with the United Nations to transport all the relief material to South Sudan.

On Monday Trade Minister Hatim El Sir Ali announced the resumption of border trade and the exchange of goods and services between the White Nile state and South Sudan.

The Minister said in a press statement at Joda border crossing with South Sudan that the opening of the crossings will bring a number of benefits, the most important of which is to reduce the smuggling and waste of goods and development of economic resources.

During a visit by South Sudan President Salva Kiir to Khartoum in November 2017, the two countries agreed to activate the joint security arrangements, and to re-open four of the ten border crossings between the two countries.