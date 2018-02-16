Sudan: Nine Students Detained in Downtown Khartoum

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Protests Against Soaring Prices Across Sudan

Khartoum — Agents of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) on Monday seized and detained nine student members of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) as they left a meeting in Khartoum.

A student from the SPLM-N central command told Dabanga Radio that the students were stopped in the street by the security services.

He said that yesterday the NISS released Zahra Mursal, a student of the University of Sudan, while the other eight students are still being kept in detention.

The detained students were: El Kheir El Safi, from the Faculty of Law at the University of El Nilein, Mohamed Abdelkarim El Kabli of the Faculty of Arts of thde University of El Nilein, Areej Abdallah and Johar Ibrahim, both studying sociology at the El Nilein University, Yasir Adam of the University of Sudan, Rashid Mesbul Political Science student at El Zaeem El Azhari University, Hamza El Ayman, Philosophy student at El Nilein University.

Sudanese Women's Union

In response, the Sudanese Women's Union issued a statement condemning the arrest of the SPLM-N students, saying that the Union is in full solidarity with the students and their families.

The statement called to immediately disclose the place of their detention and release them.

SPLM-N

Yesterday the general directorate of the students of the SPLM-N said in a statement that "such arrests do not discourage us nor discourage the struggles of the Sudanese people in their quest for freedom and a decent life"

The statement demanded the release of all detainees from the prisons of the regime in Khartoum.

Four university students were injured and two others were arrested at the Shambat complex of the University of Khartoum on Sunday, after riot police violently dispersed protesting students.

National Students' Support Fund

On Tuesday the administration of the National Students' Support Fund expelled 18 women students from the Faculty of Agricultural Studies, University of Sudan from the dormitory in Shambat, Khartoum North, and threw them into the street. Most of them from Darfur and Kordofan.

The students were dismissed one day after the security forces opened fire on the students from the Faculty of Agricultural Studies/ University of Sudan in Shambat, wounding five and arresting five students including Fadlemawla Wadjabna, Salim Suleiman El Safi, Banaga Kamal El Dawlab and Amer Jarelnabi.

A student activist told Radio Dabanga that the march of the students of Darfur for struggle and change will not stop.