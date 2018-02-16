16 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

South Africa: Rwandair to Launch Abuja, Bamako, Cape Town Flights

Tagged:

Related Topics

National carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, RwandAir, has announced plans to launch flights from its hub in Kigali into Abuja, Nigeria's political capital; Bamako, the Malian capital; Conakry, the capital of Guinea and Cape Town in South Africa.

These routes, according to the airline are part of its remaining route expansion destinations and growth drive for 2017/2018 financial year.

Apart from the expansion plan for its operations in Africa, RwandAir is also determined to expand its flights into New York, in the United States and the long awaited flights into Guangzhou in China, Asia.

RwandAir Country Manager in Nigeria, Ibiyemi Odusi, said the airline will continue to offer uninterrupted seamless air services on its many routes with improvements on its products on all fronts.

Odusi said the airline is committed to offering Nigerian market competitive fares, generous baggage allowance and seamless uninterrupted connections to destinations within Africa, Middle East and Europe.

According to Odusi, "Abuja will soon be active together with Bamako, Yaounde, Conakry, Cape Town, New York and of course the long awaited Guangzhou, in China.

"We are the fastest growing airline in Africa today. Our fleet of 12 aircraft is composed of Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 among others. We will continue to consolidate on this to enable us feed our routes seamlessly with adequate schedule planning. By the end of this financial year, we will be looking at 31 destinations in the whole network," she said.

South Africa

Defiant Eskom Power Utility Boss Koko Finally Resigns

Controversial Chief Executive Officer Matshela Koko submitted his resignation letter via email to the Group Chief… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.