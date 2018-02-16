South Africa: Rwandair to Launch Abuja, Bamako, Cape Town Flights

National carrier of the Republic of Rwanda, RwandAir, has announced plans to launch flights from its hub in Kigali into Abuja, Nigeria's political capital; Bamako, the Malian capital; Conakry, the capital of Guinea and Cape Town in South Africa.

These routes, according to the airline are part of its remaining route expansion destinations and growth drive for 2017/2018 financial year.

Apart from the expansion plan for its operations in Africa, RwandAir is also determined to expand its flights into New York, in the United States and the long awaited flights into Guangzhou in China, Asia.

RwandAir Country Manager in Nigeria, Ibiyemi Odusi, said the airline will continue to offer uninterrupted seamless air services on its many routes with improvements on its products on all fronts.

Odusi said the airline is committed to offering Nigerian market competitive fares, generous baggage allowance and seamless uninterrupted connections to destinations within Africa, Middle East and Europe.

According to Odusi, "Abuja will soon be active together with Bamako, Yaounde, Conakry, Cape Town, New York and of course the long awaited Guangzhou, in China.

"We are the fastest growing airline in Africa today. Our fleet of 12 aircraft is composed of Airbus A330-300 and A330-200 among others. We will continue to consolidate on this to enable us feed our routes seamlessly with adequate schedule planning. By the end of this financial year, we will be looking at 31 destinations in the whole network," she said.