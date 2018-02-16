Gambia: Ex-IGP's Case Suffers Set Back

The land case involving the former Inspector General of Police Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie and Banta Jaiteh, Ensa NK Badgie, Pa Ousman Bojang, on Monday failed to proceed at the Banjul Magistrates Court due to the lateness of the prosecution team.

Consequently, the presiding magistrates Isatou Janneh Njie, adjourned the case to Wednesday 14th February 2018, for continuation.

Banta Jaiteh, Ensa NK Badgie, Kutubo Ceesay and Pa Ousman Bojang are facing trail on 8 counts ranging from wilful procurement and transfer of land without authority, belonging to Ensa Jesus Badgie, the former Inspector General Police of the Gambia.

The accused persons on count One, are charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 292 of the Criminal Code. It is alleged that the three, sometime in the year 2014, conspired among themselves to extort plot No. 66 at Old Yundum, belonging to Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie and sold it to one Kutubo Ceesay. The three are also charged on count Two with obtaining goods by false pretence contrary to Section 288 of the Criminal Code. The three accused persons are alleged with intent to defraud and obtain money from one Kutubo Ceesay, amounting to two hundred thousand dalasi, for the sale of Plot No. 66 knowing that the said plot situated at Old Yundum, belongs to one Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie.

On count 4, the accused persons are charged with Forgery contrary to Section 322 of the Criminal Code, with intend to defraud, forge and effect the registration of deed of assignment registered on 11th June 2014, with serial registration no. 394/2014 Vol. KD, to falsely transfer the title of plot No. 66 at Old Yundum, belonging to one Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie, to one Kutubo Ceesay.

The accused persons are further charged with obtaining registration by false pretence contrary to section 295 of the Criminal Code. The three are alleged to wilfully effect the registration of deed of assignment dated 5th June 2014, with serial registration number 393/2014 vol. 77KD, to falsely transfer the title of plot No. 66 at Old Yundum belonging to one Ensa 'Jesus' Badjie, to one Kutubo Ceeay.

On the Count 5, they are charged with fraud on the sale or mortgage of property contrary to section 293 of criminal code. The three are alleged with intent to defraud and conceal from one Kutobo Ceesay and made false statements as to the land in question for the purpose of selling the said plot to him.

The accused persons are also charged with procuring the execution of document by false pretence, contrary to section 330 of the criminal code and punishable under section 322 of the same authority. They are alleged by means of false and fraudulent representation as to the title of the said land to one Kutubo Ceesay, executed a deed of assignment dated 5th June, 2014 which they knew does not belong to them.

On the final count, Banta Jaiteh is charged for allegedly making documents without authority contrary to section 332 of the criminal code in which they are alleged to defraud and transfer title deed of the said land belonging to the former Inspector General of Police to his name, without lawful authority.

Hearing continues on Wednesday 14th February 2018, at 13: 30 pm.