14 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: 'Road Accident Leaves Five People Injured' - Police PRO

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammed S. Bah

Police PRO Superintendent David Kujabi, has confirmed that 5 people were injured in an accident which occurred on the Banjul Serre Kunda highway on Wednesday 7th January 2018.

ASP Kujabi said the accident happened between two four-wheel drive vehicles with registration numbers UNIDO 10 TA and BJL 1667 N.

"The accident happened between the hours of 12:00 and 12:30 pm or around noontime, along the Banjul highway near Wandner Beach Hotel and both cars were driving from the Kanifing Municipality towards Banjul", PRO Kujabi disclosed.

According to Superintendent Kujabi, the Vehicle with Registration number BJL 1667 N was driving on the fast lane and wanted to swap to the slow lane because of traffic congestion ahead and eventually crashed on UNIDO 10 TA, resulting to the injury of people in both cars.

He said those involved in the accidents were rushed to the EFSTH in Banjul, where they were treated and discharged.

At the time of going to press, PRO Kujabi said he cannot establish the number of people discharged. "Our observation of the incident was over speeding", he remarked.

Superintendent Kujabi advised drivers to be cautious and focused while driving.

This reporter on Wednesday visited the scene of the accident and saw the two vehicles wrecked.

The body and the wind screen of UNIDO10 TA which is black in colour, was damaged and as the car made way into the mangroves. The body of BJL 1667 N was also damaged at the front.

According to eyewitnesses, accidents on the highway are on the increase and they urged the police to find a lasting solution to overspending by motorists.

Gambia

ECOWAS Court Rules Media Laws in Gambia Violate Human Rights

According to Amnesty International, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Regional Court of Justice… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.