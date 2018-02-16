16 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Uncleared Refuse Litter OAU

By Adejumo Kabir

A few parts of the academic area on the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, now host refuse dumps, which students say are not only eyesores but unhealthy.

Our campus correspondent took some pictures of the unusual dumps around the school's Amphi Theatre, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Administration and First Bank Lecture Theatre.

The school management is aware of the situation, which is blamed on the non-teaching staff's strike by a top official in charge of students' affairs.

"We are aware of the situation," said the Dean of Students' Affairs, Isiaka Aransi. "I have contacted the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) and we shall get rid of it soonest."

"We know the health implications and we are working tirelessly to safeguard the welfare of students. It is because of the strike on campus. They are going to be evacuated any moment from now," he added.

