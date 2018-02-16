15 February 2018

Somalia: Galmudug State Accuses UNDP of Failing to Pay Its Police Force

Mahad Hassan Mohamed, the deputy Security Minister of Somalia's central the Federal State of Galmudug has accused the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] of failing to pay its Police forces.

In an exclusive Interview with Radio Shabelle via phone, Mohamed said the State Police soldiers went on strike for lack of salary for several months, blaming the UNDP for behind responsible for the crises.

He added that Galmudug state is planning to stop relying on the UNDP financial aid and pay to its security force personnel. The UN Agency was not available for comment on the allegations.

This comes as the newly trained Police forces of the Federal State are on strike in Adado town for days over lack of delayed payment by the UNDP.

