Somalia: Slain Minister's Brother Wins Election of Parliamentary Seat in Kismayo

Mohamud Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji has been elected as a member of the House of the People following an election held in the southern coastal city of Kismayo on Thursday.

Mohamud won 50 votes against his rival contender Fardowsa Hassan Mohamed to replace his slain brother Abas Siraj who has been shot dead near Villa Somalia in May 2017.

Somali Independent Electoral Commission Halima Ibrahim Ismail (Halimo Yarey) has announced that Mohamed was the winner of the election after receiving majority votes.

After his victory, Mohamud has thanked his supporters and the electoral delegates for voting him to win the seat of the Federal Parliament.

Late Abbas Siraji, a former refugee was also Public Works Minister of Somalia and his death has sent waves of a shock among Somalis in the country and abroad.