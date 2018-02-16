15 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Slain Minister's Brother Wins Election of Parliamentary Seat in Kismayo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mohamud Abdullahi Sheikh Siraji has been elected as a member of the House of the People following an election held in the southern coastal city of Kismayo on Thursday.

Mohamud won 50 votes against his rival contender Fardowsa Hassan Mohamed to replace his slain brother Abas Siraj who has been shot dead near Villa Somalia in May 2017.

Somali Independent Electoral Commission Halima Ibrahim Ismail (Halimo Yarey) has announced that Mohamed was the winner of the election after receiving majority votes.

After his victory, Mohamud has thanked his supporters and the electoral delegates for voting him to win the seat of the Federal Parliament.

Late Abbas Siraji, a former refugee was also Public Works Minister of Somalia and his death has sent waves of a shock among Somalis in the country and abroad.

Somalia

Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants Kill 3 in Kenyan School Attack

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants killed three Kenyan teachers and injured one other in an attack Friday on a school in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.