Eritrea: Road Map for Sustainable Development Goals

Asmara — At a meeting held on 15 February at the Orrota Hall, the Ministry of Health designed a Road Map that will spearhead in the realization of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The Road Map that was designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the WHO was aimed at successfully implementing the second health sector strategic development plan to meet health related Sustainable Development Goals.

Indicating that "Leaving no One Behind" is the motto of the Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Delanyo Dovlo, Director of Health Systems and Services in Africa, expressed on the importance of designing viable policies for realizing the SDG, early preparation for meeting challenges, as well as raising awareness on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Berhane Gebretensae, D.G. of Health Services, representing the Minister of Health, said that the Sustainable Development Goals presents a unique opportunity for a shift in perspective and approach and that requires a serious multi and inter sectoral engagement. Mr. Berhane also said that Eritrea has already developed the Health Sector Strategic Development plan that runs from 2017 to 2021 focusing on health security and achieving universal health coverage.

The representative of the WHO in Eritrea, Ms. Josephine Namboze on her part underlined that Eritrea has done very well in meeting the SDGs and making it a good candidate for the new approach.

The Sustainable Development Goals have broader scope comprising 17 goals with 169 associated targets.