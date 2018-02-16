15 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Praiseworthy Water and Soil Conservation Activity

Mendefera — Residents of Tekondae administrative area in the AdiKeyh sub zone conducted commendable water and soil conservation popular campaign.

The administrator of Tekondae administrative area, Mr. Seltene Teame stated that through the popular campaign the residents have constructed 100 hectare terraces around Minah. He also indicated that the popular campaign was conducted before the start of the rainy season and included renovation of dirt road damaged due to heavy flooding and planting of tree seedlings.

Stating that of the 30 thousand tree seedlings planted in Terer Berakit 75% are in good condition, Mr. Seltene commended the residents for their participation in the popular campaign.

The residents also stated that the water and soil conservation popular campaign they conducted will redress the environment and enhance production, pledged to enhance contribution with greater organizational capacity.

The administrative area of Tekondae is comprised of seven villagesand is located 5 km south of the city of Adi-Keih.

