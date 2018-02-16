Eritrea: Barentu - Assessment Meeting On Illiteracy Eradication

Barentu — The Ministry of Education branch in the Gash Barka region organized a workshop on 12 February in Barentu with the objective of assessing the progress of the illiteracy eradication program being conducted in the region since 2007.

The main focus of the workshop was to assess the effort exerted to create the opportunity of education to children that cannot start regular education on time due to various socio-economic problems and on chartering out future programs, according to the coordinator of the adult education program branch Mr. Yishak Yusuf.

Mr. Yishak pointed out that the program to create the opportunity of education for the disadvantaged children began in 2007 in Ad-Ibrihim, Hawagu and Ingerne.

He also indicated that so far 32 thousand students including 14, 600 females are able to participate in the program and that 71% of them have passed to higher level and called on beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity and join their peers in the regular education.

According to a report presented regarding illiteracy eradication, it was indicated that 407 adult education stations are put in place in the Gash Barka region.

After conducting extensive discussions on the strengths and weaknesses of the program, the participants called on the enhanced adult education program as it is creating education opportunity for children that have been marginalized due to remoteness of their areas and socio-economic problems.

The head of Adult Education in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Mehamed-Jimie Mahamed called on the sub zonal administrations to give full focus to the adult education programs and for enhanced supervising activities, identification of villages that are not being provided with education services, as well as for enhancing research and planning activities.