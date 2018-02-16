Somalia: Car Bomb Blast Heard in Mogadishu

A loud explosion was heard on Thursday afternoon in the heart of Mogadishu, the Somali capital amid tight security. A witness told Radio Shabelle by phone that one person has been injured after a an explosive device fitted into his vehicle went off in Waberi district.
The identity of the man targeted in the car bomb has not been established, but, police said they are investigating the incident. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bomb, but, it bore all the hallmark of Al Shabaab, a militant group linked with Al Qaeda.