15 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Ethiopia PM Hailemariam Desalegn Resigns

By Source: Aljazeera

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, has resigned unexpectedly in an effort to end years of unrest and political upheaval, Aljazeera has reported.

In a televised address, he said his resignation was "vital in the bid to carry out reforms that would lead to sustainable peace and democracy".

Mr Hailemariam, who has led the country since 2012, also stepped down as chairman of the ruling coalition. Hundreds of people have died in three years of anti-government protests.

Demonstrations first spread across the country in 2015 amid calls for political and economic reform and an end to state corruption.

Ethiopia

