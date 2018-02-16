Tanzania: Former CCM Youth Wing Boss Set Free As State Drops Charges

The Court in Dodoma on Thursday acquitted the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Youth Wing's former Chairman Sadifa Khamis of corruption charges. Khamis, who is also Donge legislator, was facing two counts before the prosecution told the Dodoma Resident Magistrate's Court that it was withdrawing all charges.

In the first count, the politician was alleged to have bribed members of the UVCCM General Assembly as a way to persuade them to vote for Mr Rashid Mohammed Rashid, who was contesting for the vice-chairmanship.

In the second count, it was alleged that Mr Khamis had pledged to cover transport allowances for members from Dodoma to Kagera in return of electing Mr Rashid.

Public Prosecutor of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Mr Biswaro Biswaro told the court that the applicant is withdrawing charges under section 98 (a) of the Criminal proceedings. Before issuing the verdict, Principal magistrate Joseph Fovo requested the defence lawyer Mr Godfrey Wasonga whether he had objection and went ahead to clear charges. ENDS/...